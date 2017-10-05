1 of Border Patrol agents convicted in theft of gun parts

A federal judge convicted one Border Patrol agent but acquitted another in alleged thefts of $100,000 worth of gun parts and equipment from the agency.
The Arizona Daily Star reports (http://bit.ly/2z23JUi ) Agent Jesus Manuel Franco was found guilty Tuesday of one count of theft of government property and two counts of unlawful possession and transfer of a machine gun while Agent Edgardo Jose Munoz Cruz was acquitted of all charges.
They were accused of conspiring to steal scopes, gun barrels, magazines and other equipment.
Defense lawyers said Franco had mailed gun parts from an agency armory in West Virginia to Munoz Cruz to help the Willcox Station during a gun shortage.
Federal prosecutors say Franco faces a 10-year prison sentence and up to $100,000 in fines for the three counts.
Comments