New Jersey Legislature swears in 2 new state senators

New Jersey's Democrat-led state Senate is welcoming two new members.
Democrat Colin Bell, of southern New Jersey's 2nd District, and Republican Kristin Corrado, of northern New Jersey's 40th District, were sworn in on Thursday.
Bell succeeds Democrat Jim Whelan, who died in August. Whelan was a former Atlantic City mayor, teacher and lifeguard. Bell is a former Atlantic County freeholder and prosecutor.
Corrado succeed Republican Kevin O'Toole, who now serves as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Corrado is an attorney and serves as Passaic County clerk.
Both Bell and Corrado are running for a full, four-year term in this year's election.
Their addition to the Senate doesn't change political control, which Democrats retain.
