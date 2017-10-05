The Latest: 2 men in custody after 4 killed in Casa Grande

The Latest on a homicide case in Casa Grande that has left four people dead (all times local):
6:45 p.m.
Police in Casa Grande say a second suspect is in custody after four people were found fatally shot inside a duplex home.
The names of the two men being held weren't immediately released Thursday night.
Police say they don't a motive yet, but say it's an isolated crime and that the shooter knew the victims and it appears to stem from some kind of domestic issue.
Police and medical personnel discovered the victims about 8:45 p.m. Thursday following a 911 call about gunfire.
The names of the four adult victims haven't been released and police say it's unclear if they are all related.
_____
2:30 p.m.
Police in Casa Grande say they don't a motive yet after four people have been found fatally shot inside a housing duplex.
But they say it's an isolated crime, the shooter knew the victims and it appears to stem from some kind of domestic issue.
Police and medical personnel discovered the victims "in a duplex type of residence" about 8:45 p.m. Thursday following a 911 call about gunfire.
The names of the four adult victims haven't been released and police say it's unclear if they are all related.
Police say one possible suspect is in custody and they are talking to another person who may have been involved.
They say weapons have been recovered, but it's still unclear if they were used in the killings.
Casa Grande is 41 miles (66 kilometers) south of Phoenix.
_______
11:40 a.m.
Police in the southern Arizona city of Casa Grande say four people were fatally shot at a residence and that one person is in custody.
No details were released about the victims, the person in custody or circumstances of the Thursday morning incident.
However, the Police Department said in a Twitter post that there is "not an active shooter situation" and department spokesman Thomas Anderson told the Casa Grande Dispatch that the shooting was "an isolated incident."
Neighbors told media outlets they heard multiple gunshots and a woman screaming and saw two men run from the home.
Police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
The shooting occurred at a residence in central Casa Grande, which is 41 miles (66 kilometers) south of Phoenix.
___
11:15 a.m.
Police in the southern Arizona city of Casa Grande say four people were killed at a home and that one person is in custody.
No details were released about the victims, the person in custody or circumstances of the incident, but the Police Department said in a Twitter post that there is "not an active shooter situation."
Police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
Casa Grande is 41 miles (66 kilometers) south of Phoenix.
Comments