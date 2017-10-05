National Politics

Buffett's sheriff son to build $4M Illinois dispatch center

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 12:04 PM

DECATUR, Ill.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's son Howard Buffett will build a $4.2 million regional dispatch center south of Decatur in central Illinois.

The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports that The Howard G. Buffett Foundation will build the new Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center. The announcement comes almost a month after Howard Buffett was sworn in as interim sheriff of Macon County, which includes Decatur.

Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center officials say the new facility is scheduled to be finished next summer. It will be located near a $15 million law enforcement training facility that Buffett also funded.

Buffett says building the dispatch center is consistent with his foundation's goals of "creating jobs and supporting local businesses" and "enhancing the quality of life and public safety of the region."

