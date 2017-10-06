Correction: Fannie Lou Hamer-Centennial story

FILE-In this Aug. 22, 1964 photograph, Fannie Lou Hamer, a leader of the Freedom Democratic party, speaks before the credentials committee of the Democratic national convention in Atlantic City, in efforts to win accreditation for the largely African American group as Mississippi's delegation to the convention, instead of the all-white state delegation. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of her birth and a celebration is planned in her hometown of Ruleville, Miss., honoring her. File AP Photo