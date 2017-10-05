New wave of protest leaders emerged after Ferguson

Darryl Gray, a pastor with deep roots in civil rights activism who serves as a mentor to the unofficial leaders of the so-called Frontline protest movement poses for a photo in St. Louis, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Protests have been plentiful in St. Louis since the mid-September acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former officer who fatally shot a black drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith, in 2011 while still on the city's police force. Young people have been thrust into activism driven by the belief that change won't happen until the entire region is confronted with the uncomfortable reality of racism. AP Photo by Jim Salter)