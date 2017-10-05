National Politics

Expert in NY's Dutch history honored by the Netherlands

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 9:23 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A historian who has spent decades promoting and researching the Dutch role in New York's history has been honored by the Netherland government.

The state Department of Education says Janny Venema was recently made a Knight in the Order of Orange Nassau.

Venema is the assistant director of the New Netherland Research Center at the New York State Library in downtown Albany. She was recognized by the Dutch government for her 33-year effort that includes translating and transcribing the state's archival records from the Dutch Colonial period.

Education Department officials say Venema is credited with raising awareness about the shared cultural heritage between the Netherlands and the U.S.

The New York State Library and State Archives are home to a vast collection of Dutch records and artifacts dating to the early 17th century.

