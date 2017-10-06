National Politics

Valencia County commissioner facing bribery claims

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 12:24 AM

BELEN, N.M.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office has received a complaint in connection with a Valencia County commissioner accused of accepting money in exchange for a vote.

The office said this week state lawmakers asked Attorney General Hector Balderas to look into allegations Valencia County Commissioner Helen Cole took a bribe to support a solid waste contract.

The request came after a story about Cole in the Valencia County News-Bulletin.

Cole did not respond to an email from The Associated Press.

But Cole denied the allegations to the Valencia County News-Bulletin this week and said a former boyfriend is making false claims because she broke up with him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video