Restrictions on 'bump stock' would take action from Congress

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks at a tax reform town hall with employees at the Dixon Valve & Coupling Company factory in Chestertown, Md., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The National Rifle Association joined the Trump administration and top congressional Republicans in a surprising joint embrace of a gun control measure, albeit a narrow one: to regulate “bump stocks,” legal devices the Las Vegas shooter apparently used to effectively automate his weapons _ to lethal effect. Ryan added his support, too, as have other top Republicans. “Obviously we need to look at how we can tighten up the compliance with this law so that fully automatic weapons are banned,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters at an event in Chestertown, Md. Patrick Semansky AP Photo