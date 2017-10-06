Shelburne Select Board member resigns, citing 'incivility'

A member of a Vermont town select board has announced his resignation, blaming rampant incivility and divisiveness in an open letter to his colleagues.
John Kerr, a member of the Shelburne Select Board, said Thursday a "vile subset of the population" that always second-guessed town government prompted his resignation. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2y3vFcA ) he plans to step down on Oct. 31.
Kerr was re-elected to a two-year term in March. Town Manager Joe Colangelo says board will appoint a replacement to serve until March 2018 after Kerr leaves office.
Kerr says his replacement would benefit from a level head and a commitment to balance.
