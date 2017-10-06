Wilkes-Barre council wants review of police department

A city council has voted to have the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association review problems between Wilkes-Barre's police chief and its officers' union.
Council voted unanimously Thursday in hopes the independent review will resolve issues between police Chief Marcella Lendacky and Mayor Tony George and the union.
Critics say some officers have been wrongly suspended in recent months, including the president and vice president of the union. Those officers were reportedly suspended for making Facebook posts critical of the chief's second-in-command that, allegedly, aired confidential department policies in months.
Council member Bill Barrett, a former Wilkes-Barre police chief, says it's an "unhealthy," and "dysfunctional" situation.
Council isn't sure how much the review will cost, but members believe it will save money by avoiding arbitration to settle various union grievances that have stemmed from the bickering.
Comments