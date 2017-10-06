Vermont designates John Brown Day to honor abolitionist

As some communities consider removing Confederate monuments, Vermont is formally honoring abolitionist John Brown, whose 1859 raid was an important step in the events that led to the Civil War.
The state legislature approved a resolution this spring sought by a Woodstock high school teacher designating John Brown Day in Vermont on Oct. 16, 2017. That's the anniversary of the raid Brown led on a federal arsenal in Harpers Ferry, in what is now West Virginia, hoping to start an armed slave revolt. Brown was executed two months later.
There's evidence that Brown spent time with other abolitionists in Cavendish, Vermont.
An anti-racism symposium takes place on Oct. 14 at the Woodstock Union High School, where Brown will also be discussed on Oct. 16.
