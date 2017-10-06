National Politics

Ohioan among 3 US commandos killed in attack in Niger

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 10:39 AM

SPRINGBORO, Ohio

The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.

The government announced Friday that 39-year-old Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson of Springboro died in the attack.

He and the two other American soldiers killed Wednesday were army special operations commandos assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

U.S. Africa Command says the U.S. forces are in Niger to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces in their efforts against violent extremists.

Four Nigerien soldiers also died in the attack.

A statement Niger's Army Chief of Staff a joint patrol fell into an ambush set by terrorists aboard a dozen vehicles and about twenty motorcycles.

