Politics spur universities to focus on foreign students

In this Sept. 21, 2017, photo, Gus Bedwell, left, and Peter Sherno help incoming freshman Arianna Chyrklund, center, and Aja Bedwell settle into their dorm at Portland State University in Portland, Ore. At right is Arianna's mother, Elaine Chyrklund. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and controversial travel bans have sent a chill through Oregon’s cash-strapped public universities, which rely more than ever on lucrative tuition from international students. The Oregonian via AP Beth Nakamura