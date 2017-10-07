National Politics

$1.4M in grants going to AmeriCorps programs in Nebraska

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 6:09 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

Officials say AmeriCorps programs in Nebraska will receive grants totaling more than $1.4 million.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that each year ServeNebraska, Nebraska's volunteer service commission receives funding from the federal agency for volunteering and service programs.

ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathleen Plager says the Corporation for National and Community Service provided about $300,000 less to ServeNebraska than it did a year ago. The amount fluctuates based on what grants ServeNebraska plans to make to organizations. This year's funds will support 15 programs and 212 AmeriCorps members.

The programs across the state promote youth fitness, college preparation, reducing hunger, environmental stewardship, mentoring, behavioral health and affordable housing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video