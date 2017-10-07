National Politics

NH House Democratic leader wants to ban 'bump stocks'

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 6:09 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire's House Democratic leader wants to ban so-called "bump stocks" like the ones used by the Las Vegas gunman to mimic the action of fully automatic guns.

Rep. Steve Shurtleff said he's going to propose a bill in the next session to ban the devices that helped Stephen Paddock kill dozens and wound hundreds in Las Vegas.

He tells WMUR (http://bit.ly/2hUWZUi ) that he'll seek permission to introduce the bill even though the deadline for legislation already has passed.

Bump stocks are an attachment used on semi-automatic rifles. Once attached, the device essentially transforms a normal rifle into the equivalent of a fully automatic machine gun. They are currently legal in all states except California.

