Former trooper testifies at excessive force trial in NH

A former New Hampshire trooper says he was wrong to punch a motorist after a pursuit that had dragged on for more than an hour last year.
Andrew Monaco testified Friday during the trial of Massachusetts State Trooper Joseph Flynn that he no longer works in law enforcement after pleading guilty to assault in the May 2016 altercation captured by a TV news helicopter. Monaco acknowledged throwing the first punches before Flynn joined in.
The lawyer for Flynn, who's on trial in Nashua, New Hampshire, contends his client's use of force was justified. The defense will begin presenting witnesses on Tuesday.
TV news helicopter video footage was shown during the trial. The chase began in Holden, Massachusetts, after the motorist refused to stop.
