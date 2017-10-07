Cooper, Cabinet members lending a hand for Matthew recovery

National Politics

Hurricane Matthew's heavy winds and rain reached North Carolina one year ago this weekend, so Gov. Roy Cooper and his Cabinet secretaries are going to communities affected by the subsequent flooding to lend a hand with the continuing recovery.

The governor and several of his top agency chiefs are spreading out to eastern North Carolina towns and cities Saturday for what's being billed as a "Rebuild North Carolina Day of Service." They'll work with volunteer organizations to help fix and rebuild homes damaged by Matthew's resulting high waters.

Cooper is scheduled to be in Lumberton, while other Cabinet members are going to Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Kinston and Princeville.

The governor's office sets Matthew's cost at $4.8 billion in damage, with nearly 100,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

