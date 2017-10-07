Pennsylvania GOP crosses Trump divide from 2016 to 2018

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Pa. state Sen. Scott Wagner, a Republican from York County and owner of trash hauling firm Penn Waste, speaks to reporters after formally announcing he will run for Pennsylvania governor in 2018, during an event at a Penn Waste facility in Manchester, Pa. U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a Republican planning to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's bid for re-election in 2018, and Wagner, planning to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's attempt to win a second term in 2018, were both early supporters of Trump, and remain unabashed supporters of the president. Marc Levy, File AP Photo