Mills council opposes closure of last school in town

Leaders in Mills are opposing a proposal to close the town's last remaining school.
The Natrona County School District announced last week that it was considering closing Mountain View Elementary School in Mills and three schools in Casper because of low enrollment and budget cuts. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Mills Town Council approved a resolution on Friday opposing the closure of Mountain View after getting emails and phone calls from angry residents in the town of about 3,400 people.
Mountain View is at less than half capacity and the district has 970 empty elementary seats.
The school district board is set to vote on the closure recommendations at its Oct. 23 meeting.
