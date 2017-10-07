National Politics

Mills council opposes closure of last school in town

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 10:28 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

Leaders in Mills are opposing a proposal to close the town's last remaining school.

The Natrona County School District announced last week that it was considering closing Mountain View Elementary School in Mills and three schools in Casper because of low enrollment and budget cuts. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Mills Town Council approved a resolution on Friday opposing the closure of Mountain View after getting emails and phone calls from angry residents in the town of about 3,400 people.

Mountain View is at less than half capacity and the district has 970 empty elementary seats.

The school district board is set to vote on the closure recommendations at its Oct. 23 meeting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video