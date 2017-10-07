Sioux City man gets prison term for shooting at deputy

A Sioux City man convicted in August of attempted murder for firing more than a dozen shots at a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 25 years in prison — the maximum he could get.
The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Melvin Spencer was sentenced Friday in Woodbury County District Court.
Prosecutors say Spencer fired 16 shots at Deputy Mike Lenz on Feb. 26 after a vehicle chase. Lenz wasn't hit, but at least five rounds struck his patrol vehicle. Lenz returned fire, and Spencer fled on foot while Lenz attended to a passenger in Spencer's vehicle who had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Spencer was arrested three hours later when police converged on him.
