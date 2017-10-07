Ohio man among soldiers killed and hurt at US army base

Officials say an Army private from Ohio has been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.
The Ohio soldier killed Friday at Fort Jackson has been identified as Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, of Cincinnati. A soldier from Tennessee also was killed. Six soldiers were hurt, two critically. All of the injured were taken to an off-base hospital in Columbia.
Fort Jackson officials are calling it a "tragic event" but haven't released any details about why the vehicle struck the soldiers.
Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.
