Authorities seize 76 pounds of methamphetamine in Oregon

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 3:03 PM

SALEM, Ore.

Authorities arrested three men in western Oregon and seized handguns, more than $50,000 in cash and 76 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Statesman Journal reports (http://stjr.nl/2y0RIRv ) that the men from Hubbard were arrested over a three-day period beginning on Monday after a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Linn County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement.

Police executed search warrants at two residences, one in Hubbard and one in Salem, where they uncovered the pounds of methamphetamine as well as a pound of heroin and more than 2 pounds of cocaine.

The three have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Huynh is prosecuting the case.

