Wounded vets at annual bike ride at George W Bush ranch

Military veterans injured during their service are participating in former President George W. Bush's annual Warrior 100K bike ride at his Central Texas ranch.
Three buses brought 52 soldiers Saturday to Bush's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) west of Waco, for the seventh annual 100-kilometer (62.14-mile) ride on trails at the ranch.
The nation's 43rd president says he tells people all the time that he admires veterans and the country is fortunate to have had citizens willing to serve. He also says he looked forward "to running them into the ground one last time" on his bike.
One participant, Peter Way, who was injured in 2003 in Afghanistan and eventually lost a leg, says the event shows him many people haven't forgotten about wounded vets.
