Motorcyclists threaten Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies

Bernalillo County Sheriff's officials say they are searching for dozens of motorcyclists who circled deputies and threatened them with gang signs in northeast Albuquerque.
The incident Saturday afternoon resulted in one deputy drawing his gun, but no shots were fired or injuries reported.
Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to reports of about 50 motorcycles blocking traffic, driving aggressively and racing in the area of Paseo Del Norte and Coors NW.
Deputies caught up to the motorcyclists at Tramway and Paseo Del Norte NE but were unsuccessful in getting the motorcyclists to stop.
The motorcycles then completely surrounded the deputies and began directing gang-related signs in their direction.
Deputies were unable to get license plate information since motorcycles had their license plates bent upward to avoid being identified by law enforcement.
Comments