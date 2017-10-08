Baltimore councilman takes survey on damaged Columbus statue

A Baltimore city councilman wants to hear from residents about what should be done with a vandalized 225-year-old monument to explorer Christopher Columbus.
Someone took a sledge hammer to the 44-foot-tall obelisk in a city park in August, a week after Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered four Confederate statues removed.
A video of the vandalizing was posted on YouTube. One person in the video held a sign that read, "Racism, tear it down."
Now, the Baltimore Sun reports councilman Ryan Dorsey is taking a survey of residents who live nearby about whether it should be restored or whether something new should go up in its place.
The monument is city property, meaning Pugh's administration would ultimately decide what should be done. Pugh didn't respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
