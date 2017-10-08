NYPD looking into video of officer punching teen

The New York Police Department's internal affairs division is looking into a video of an officer who appears to be repeatedly punching the head of a teen who had been accused of trying to steal a bicycle.
Authorities said officers had been flagged down on Friday and told about the attempted theft.
Police say the teen pushed one of the officers down and put his hands around his neck. A video clip only shows another officer putting his arms around the teen and punching him several times as onlookers protest.
The teen was eventually put in handcuffs. He was arrested on charges including assault and resisting arrest.
Comments