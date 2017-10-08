National Politics

NYPD looking into video of officer punching teen

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 1:01 PM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department's internal affairs division is looking into a video of an officer who appears to be repeatedly punching the head of a teen who had been accused of trying to steal a bicycle.

Authorities said officers had been flagged down on Friday and told about the attempted theft.

Police say the teen pushed one of the officers down and put his hands around his neck. A video clip only shows another officer putting his arms around the teen and punching him several times as onlookers protest.

The teen was eventually put in handcuffs. He was arrested on charges including assault and resisting arrest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video