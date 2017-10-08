National Politics

BCA: St. Paul officers exchanged gunfire with suspect

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 2:41 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Authorities say two St. Paul police officers exchanged gunfire with a 28-year-old man before fatally shooting him last week.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Saturday identified the two officers as Daniel Gleason and Jordan Wild. Both are on standard administrative leave.

The BCA says both officers fired their weapons during a confrontation with Phumee Lee on Thursday night in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Lee died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were called about shots fired during a domestic violence incident. A woman told officers Lee had shot twice at her inside the home. She was not hurt. Officer removed four children.

Authorities say officers caught up with Lee, and he pointed a handgun at them. No officers were hit. A handgun was found next to Lee's body.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video