National Politics

Lincoln Museum in Springfield hosting "Spooktacular" event

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 2:57 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

A visit to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield is fun and educational. But spooky?

On the night of Oct. 21, the museum will turn into a haunted house of sorts for its annual "Spooktacular Evening with Abe."

For two hours starting at 6:30 on that Saturday night, visitors can enjoy historical figures "haunting" the museum, and listen to special eerie music and spooky stories in the Union Theater. There will also be crafts, games, prizes, a DJ and a photo booth as well as refreshments.

In a news release, the museum says the event is free to members of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. For everyone else the cost is $10 per family. To make a reservation, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov and click on "special event reservations."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video