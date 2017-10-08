Family's plea in cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'

In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo, Ruby Williams, from left, holds a photo of her daughter Brenda, as she sits with her other daughters Sharon Scott and Sheila Williams in Tampa, Fla. After decades of waiting to know what happened to their relative, Tampa Police officials told the family that they found a DNA match in a jawbone found in 1986. Brenda Williams, a young mother of two, went missing in 1978. Chris O'Meara AP Photo