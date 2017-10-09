National Politics

Little Rock police modify hiring, recruitment efforts

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 10:58 AM

PINE BLUFF, Ark.

The Little Rock Police Department is taking measures to revamp its recruitment and hiring efforts amid dozen of officer vacancies.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the department had 77 vacancies as of mid-September, as Little Rock experiences a spike in violent crimes this year.

To remedy the shortage, the department has attended dozens of career and recruitment fairs this year. The most recent event was in Pine Bluff.

Little Rock also modified its disqualification standards this year for police recruits and adjusted its hiring process to help retain a larger number of qualified recruits.

The city also is planning a regional multimedia marketing campaign that's expected to feature advertisements on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video