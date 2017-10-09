National Politics

The Latest: Northern Cheyenne tribal council ousts president

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 1:53 PM

LAME DEER, Mont.

The Latest on the Northern Cheyenne tribal council's vote to oust the tribal president (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A Montana Indian tribe has voted to oust the tribe's president for reportedly neglecting his duties and violating tribal bylaws.

President Jace Killsback says he plans to stay in office because a tribal court ruled Thursday that the complaint against him was not sworn under oath and not specific.

An attorney for Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilman Dana Eaglefeathers said he filed an amended complaint Thursday with a sworn statement and a list of allegations against Killsback. Killsback said he did not have enough time to respond to the amended complaint before the 9-1 vote to oust him on Friday morning.

The Billings Gazette reports Killsback denied the allegations against him.

It was not clear Friday if the Bureau of Indian Affairs would recognize the council's vote. Spokeswoman Nedra Darling did not return phone calls seeking comment.

10:15 a.m.

A Montana Indian tribe has voted to oust the tribe's president for reportedly neglecting his duties and violating tribal bylaws.

President Jace Killsback says he plans to stay in office because a tribal court ruled Thursday that the complaint against him was not sworn under oath and not specific.

An attorney for Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilman Dana Eaglefeathers said he filed an amended complaint Thursday with a sworn statement and a list of allegations against Killsback. Killsback said he did not have enough time to respond to the amended complaint before the 9-0 vote to oust him on Friday morning.

The Billings Gazette reports Killsback denied the allegations against him.

It was not clear Friday if the Bureau of Indian Affairs would recognize the council's vote. Spokeswoman Nedra Darling did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video