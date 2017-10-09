National Politics

Contributors flock to Democrat in New Mexico governor's race

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 3:10 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised nearly $1.4 million over the past six months in her run for governor of New Mexico.

Campaign finance disclosures filed Monday with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office show Lujan Grisham has raised $2.2 million since December 2016.

That puts her campaign financially ahead of U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, the sole Republican candidate. Pearce says he raised about $1 million in three months.

Two-term Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for re-election in 2018.

Lujan Grisham's campaign highlighted that contributors numbered more than 6,000, signaling a wide base of financial support. Most gave less than $100.

The Democratic nomination also is being sought by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media industry executive Jeff Apodoca.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video