Contributors flock to Democrat in New Mexico governor's race

Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised nearly $1.4 million over the past six months in her run for governor of New Mexico.
Campaign finance disclosures filed Monday with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office show Lujan Grisham has raised $2.2 million since December 2016.
That puts her campaign financially ahead of U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, the sole Republican candidate. Pearce says he raised about $1 million in three months.
Two-term Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for re-election in 2018.
Lujan Grisham's campaign highlighted that contributors numbered more than 6,000, signaling a wide base of financial support. Most gave less than $100.
The Democratic nomination also is being sought by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media industry executive Jeff Apodoca.
