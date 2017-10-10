National Politics

Former British prime minister draws a crowd in Black Hills

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 6:23 AM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron drew a crowd when he visited the Black Hills.

Cameron indulged a 51st birthday wish by horseback riding through the Black Hills on Monday. He later spoke to about 1,800 people at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, touching on topics including Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United Kingdom's ongoing exit from the European Union.

The Rapid City Journal reports his talk was part of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation's annual speaker series.

Cameron served as prime minister for six years and led the British Conservative Party for 11 years. Since stepping down last year, he's been active in spreading awareness of Alzheimer's disease.

