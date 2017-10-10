National Politics

GOP gubernatorial stakes grow with Pittsburgh lawyer's entry

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 10:56 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The Republican race for the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid is getting a third contestant.

Pittsburgh lawyer Laura Ellsworth announced Tuesday that she'll seek the nomination in May's primary election.

The 59-year-old Ellsworth has never sought public office before, although she's been a gubernatorial appointee to various posts and she's been prominent in helping steer Pittsburgh's civic institutions.

Already running is York County state Sen. Scott Wagner, who runs the trash-hauling firm he founded, and Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant from suburban Pittsburgh. Mango also has never run for public office.

State House Speaker Mike Turzai has been silent for months about his plans after saying publicly in the spring that he was seriously considering running. No Democratic Party challenger to Wolf has emerged.

