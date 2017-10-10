National Politics

Maine homeless service organization to get $2M from VA

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 9:22 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say the federal government is providing more than $2 million to a Portland organization that serves the homeless population.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding the money to Preble Street. The organization helps the homeless community, including but not limited to veterans, with issues such as housing and food.

The money is coming through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program. The veterans department says nearly 300 organizations in the country received grants this year. Nearly 100,000 veterans benefited from the program last year.

