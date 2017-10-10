National Politics

Complaint about dog leads to marijuana arrest in Tennessee

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 10:38 PM

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.

A complaint about an aggressive dog has led law enforcement to an indoor marijuana growing operation in Tennessee.

The Johnson City Press reports that a sheriff's deputy found the pot growing facility in an outbuilding of the Bulldog Hollow area of Carter County.

The deputy then contacted drug investigators who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford says investigators found about 60 marijuana plants in the elaborate growing operation. They arrested property owner Sudhara Beaudry on a narcotics manufacturing charge.

Carter County online jail records had no information about Beaudry on Tuesday afternoon, including whether he has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video