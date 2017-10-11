National Politics

Indiana state trooper shoots, wounds person after foot chase

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 3:12 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Authorities say an Indiana state trooper shot and wounded a person who fired shots at the trooper and a police dog during a foot chase in Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Police say troopers were searching Tuesday night for two people who had fled from police when a trooper spotted a male matching the description of one of the suspects. The trooper spoke with him and tried to pat him down for weapons before he ran away.

The trooper sent his K9 to pursue him and state police say the male fired shots. Police say the trooper fired back and wounded him.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The trooper wasn't injured, but the K9 ran from the area and police were searching for the dog early Wednesday.

