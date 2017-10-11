National Politics

Couple accused of fatal Rapid City shooting in court

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 5:46 AM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

A man and woman accused in a deadly Rapid City shooting will continue to be held without bond.

Twenty-one-year-old Maricelo Garcia and 19-year-old Cierra Walks made their initial court appearances Tuesday where a judge granted the prosecution's request to continue their detention with no bond. The Rapid City Journal says the two are accused in the death of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee.

Authorities say Farlee died after being shot in the chest with a single bullet from a pistol a week ago. Garcia is accused of killing him, and Walks of being an accessory. Farlee and the suspects all are from Rapid City.

It's the seventh homicide case in Rapid City this year.

