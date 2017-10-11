National Politics

Funerals set for 2 US WWII MIAs from Yonkers, upstate NY

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 6:24 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The remains of two New York servicemen who had been missing since World War II are being buried this month.

The Pentagon announced in June that the remains of 20-year-old 1st Lt. George Betchley, of Yonkers, had been identified after being exhumed from a U.S. military cemetery in Belgium. His B-17 was shot down during a bombing run over Germany in 1945.

The Pentagon says Wednesday that Betchley's remains will be buried Saturday in Clearwater, Florida.

In January the Pentagon announced that the remains of 24-year-old Marine Cpl. Walter Critchley, of Norwich in Chenango County, had been identified after being found on the Pacific island of Tarawa in 2015. He died during the U.S. assault on the island in November 1943.

Pentagon officials say Critchley will be buried Oct. 18 in Arlington National Cemetery.

