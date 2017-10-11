National Politics

Illinois Supreme Court won't review firefighter death case

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:50 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois Supreme Court says it won't review an appeals court decision overturning the conviction of a truck driver accused a causing a wreck that killed a central Illinois firefighter.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports the decision makes final the appeals court's April ruling reversing the reckless homicide conviction against Mansur Shakirov of Washington. The appeals court had ruled evidence against Shakirov fell short of proving he caused firefighter Chris Brown's death while Brown was responding to an accident on an icy highway in 2013.

Shakirov's attorney said he will explore filing for a certificate of innocence so Shakirov can be compensated for four years spent in prison.

Brown was a career firefighter with the Bloomington Fire Department. He was volunteering with the Hudson Fire Department at the time of the crash.

