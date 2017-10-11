FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. When the government rests its bribery case against Menendez, the judge will make a crucial ruling on the New Jersey Democrat's motion to dismiss the charges.
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. When the government rests its bribery case against Menendez, the judge will make a crucial ruling on the New Jersey Democrat's motion to dismiss the charges. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. When the government rests its bribery case against Menendez, the judge will make a crucial ruling on the New Jersey Democrat's motion to dismiss the charges. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: Government rests in Sen. Menendez bribery trial

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 9:13 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

The Latest on the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The government has rested its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and now the judge will make a crucial ruling on the New Jersey Democrat's motion to dismiss the charges.

Menendez argued in court filings before the trial that the charges should be dropped because they didn't meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Republican former Virginia Gov. Bob O'Donnell.

On Wednesday, jurors heard again from an FBI agent testifying for the prosecution about emails among Menendez, his staffers and his co-defendant, Dr. Salomon Melgen (MELH'-gehn).

Menendez is charged with accepting free flights and other gifts from Melgen in return for his political influence.

The two men say the gifts were a result of their longtime friendship.

___

7:30 a.m.

When the government rests its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, the judge will make a crucial ruling on the New Jersey Democrat's motion to dismiss the charges.

Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from a wealthy Florida doctor in exchange for pressuring government officials to take actions favorable to the friend's business interests.

Menendez argued before the trial that the charges should be dropped because they didn't meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed the conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

The judge said he would wait until after the government presented its case before ruling. The trial is in its sixth week, which is roughly how long prosecutors initially said their case would take.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video