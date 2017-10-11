National Politics

Man gets 12 years for dragging Springfield police officer

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 12:26 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A 32-year-old man who dragged a Springfield police officer about 150 feet during a traffic stop has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jeffrey Lyon Jr. was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. A seven-year sentence for resisting arrest will run concurrently.

Prosecutors say that in February 2016 Officer Clinton Laws tried to talk to Lyons in what he considered a suspicious vehicle. Lyons took off in his vehicle, dragging Laws about 150 yards before the officer was able to get free. Laws was able to fire twice at the car but neither shot hit Lyon.

Laws suffered severe burns and other injuries and had to retire from the force because of the injuries.

