Party labels play role in Virginia lieutenant governor race

In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Republican candidate for Lt. Gov. Virginia State Sen. Jill Vogel speaks during a debate with Democrat Justin Fairfax at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Va. In her campaign for lieutenant governor, Vogel is doing everything she can to differentiate herself from the rest of the Republican Party. Her opponent, Democrat Justin Fairfax, says she can’t run from her conservative record. Steve Helber AP Photo