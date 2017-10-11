National Politics

Phoenix man allegedly forced by police to eat pot sues city

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:36 PM

PHOENIX

A Phoenix man who says he was forced by police to eat marijuana or go to jail has filed a lawsuit against the city and the three ex-officers involved.

Edgar Castro's suit seeks undisclosed punitive and compensatory damages.

Attorneys for the 20-year-old Castro say their client's civil rights were violated

His lawyers filed a notice of claim in the case in February and that precursor to a lawsuit sought $3.5 million.

Castro was pulled over for speeding in September 2016 and police officers reported finding a small amount of marijuana in his car.

According to the lawsuit, Castro became sick and vomited after ingesting the marijuana.

The three police officers involved resigned from the force shortly after the incident.

A call to city officials seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video