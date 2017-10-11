Kentucky's chief justice to give update on judicial branch

Kentucky's chief justice is scheduled to appear before a legislative panel next week to give an update about the state of Kentucky's judiciary.
Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will appear before the General Assembly's Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary on Oct. 20 at the Capitol Annex in Frankfort.
The hearing will be an opportunity for Minton to give lawmakers an update on judicial branch operations. The chief justice is the administrative head of the state court system and is responsible for overseeing its operations.
