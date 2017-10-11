National Politics

Louisiana community's mayor resigns

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 10:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Folsom Mayor Bettye Boggs is resigning because of conflict with the St. Tammany Parish village's Board of Aldermen.

Boggs, who took office in 2015, announced her resignation at the end of Monday's board meeting. Her last day is Friday.

An interim mayor will be appointed by the board Oct. 23.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Boggs said she has faced "strong and often unethical opposition from aldermen." She said her term has been characterized by "vicious opposition and personal attacks" from board members.

Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Lance Willie denies the allegations and said he was disappointed in Boggs' abrupt resignation.

Boggs' term has less than 18 months remaining.

Willie says he will serve as mayor until an interim is appointed and he'll seek the interim post.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video