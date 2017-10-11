National Politics

Lawsuit: New Mexico city made officers target minorities

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 11:31 PM

HOBBS, N.M.

Former officers say a southeastern New Mexico police department forced officers to target people of color to make quotas and retaliated against those who complained.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports three former Hobbs officers filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging racial discrimination and retaliation within the Hobbs Police Department.

Court documents say one black officer heard another officer used a racial slur, and another black officer was excluded during his training from eating lunch with white trainees.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of black former officers Brandon Ellis and Vasshawn Robinson, as well as white former officer Jeremy Artis, seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

The city of Hobbs said in a statement the city had not been notified of the lawsuit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device.

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:44

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting
Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 0:58

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

View More Video