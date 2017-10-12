National Politics

Opponents expected to flood sanctuary cities hearing

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 6:11 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Opponents of a Republican proposal prohibiting sanctuary cities for immigrants were descending on the state Capitol from around Wisconsin to speak out at a public hearing.

A state Senate committee was holding a hearing Thursday on the measure that died last session under a wave of opposition from immigrant rights advocates and others.

The bill by Republican Sen. Steve Nass would prohibit local governments from enacting any ordinances, resolutions or policies that would prevent federal immigration laws from being enforced.

Supporters call it a common sense proposal to protect Wisconsin citizens and those visiting the state. Opponents say it will give sweeping powers to local law enforcement and public employees to interrogate, arrest, and deport immigrants.

Opponents planned to bus in from Green Bay, Manitowoc, Milwaukee and Waukesha.

