Donnelly raises $1.3M, likely outperforming GOP contenders

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 12:28 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly is adding to his campaign cash advantage over the Republicans who hope to oust him from office.

The Democrat on Thursday reported $1.3 million in donations during the past three months, pushing his campaign war chest total up to $4.6 million.

Republicans, meanwhile, say some of their donors aren't in a giving mood out of frustration with Congress' inability to pass legislation.

Rep. Luke Messer raised $735,000, with $2.4 million on hand. State Rep. Mike Braun raised about $200,000 from donors, while kicking in roughly $800,000 of his own money.

Rep. Todd Rokita's campaign didn't release its latest figures Thursday, but indicated it will likely be less than the $1 million raised during the previous quarter.

Donnelly is a top GOP target in the 2018 election.

